Angels' Christian Moore: Out of lineup Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moore isn't in the starting nine against Houston on Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Moore has recently seen his playing time surge back up, as he came into Saturday having started four of the Angels' previous five games, going 4-for-15 with a home run during that span. However, he'll begin on the bench Saturday while Luis Rengifo starts at second base.
