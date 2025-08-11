Angels' Christian Moore: Out of Monday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moore is not in the lineup for Monday's contest versus the Dodgers.
Moore is just 3-for-20 at the plate since returning from a thumb injury, and this will be the second time over the last three contests that he's began the game on the bench. Luis Rengifo will handle second base and bat seventh for the Angels.
