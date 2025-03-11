Moore might be the Opening Day second baseman for the Angels if Luis Rengifo (hamstring) is not healthy, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

More held a .911 OPS with five home runs across 98 plate appearances in 23 games for Double-A Rocket City during 2024. The 22-year-old has not flashed his power during his first spring training as he tries to earn a bench spot with the Angels, but he has been able to slash .281/.395/.739. The eighth selected player of the 2024 draft has been seeing game action at second base during spring training, but has received work at third on the side. The young prospect has a chance to make the jump from Double-A Rocket City to an Opening Day starter for the Angels with manager Ron Washington being unsure if starting second baseman Luis Rengifo will be ready in time, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.