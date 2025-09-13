Angels' Christian Moore: Returns to big-league club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels recalled Moore from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.
Moore struggled in his first taste of the majors earlier this season, slashing .195/.287/.336 with four home runs, 12 RBI, 14 runs and no stolen bases over 130 plate appearances. He posted a meager .561 OPS over 10 games with Salt Lake after getting sent down Sept. 1 but will nonetheless get another look with the major-league squad. Moore is starting at second base and batting fifth Saturday versus Seattle, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.
More News
-
Angels' Christian Moore: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Angels' Christian Moore: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Angels' Christian Moore: Lifts homer in blowout loss•
-
Angels' Christian Moore: Idle for third time in five games•
-
Angels' Christian Moore: Losing work to Rengifo•
-
Angels' Christian Moore: Sitting down Tuesday•