The Angels recalled Moore from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.

Moore struggled in his first taste of the majors earlier this season, slashing .195/.287/.336 with four home runs, 12 RBI, 14 runs and no stolen bases over 130 plate appearances. He posted a meager .561 OPS over 10 games with Salt Lake after getting sent down Sept. 1 but will nonetheless get another look with the major-league squad. Moore is starting at second base and batting fifth Saturday versus Seattle, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.