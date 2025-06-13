default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Angels plan to select the contract of Moore, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Moore was selected in the first round by the Angels in 2024 and has risen through their minor-league system quickly. He has excelled at Triple-A Salt Lake in 2025, slashing .350/.424/.575 across 92 plate appearances. Moore figures to start every day at second base and hit in a prominent spot in the lineup.

More News