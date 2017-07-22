Pennington started at second base and went 2-for-3 with a double in Friday's loss to Boston.

With back-to-back southpaws on the mound, Pennington has seen two consecutive starts and produced two separate two-hit performances. The Angels are facing David Price - another lefty - Saturday, which likely places the 33-year-old into the lineup for a third consecutive game. While he is on the short side of a platoon at second base with Nick Franklin, Pennington could force himself into a larger role if he can outplay his competition at second base.

