Pennington got the nod at the keystone against a southpaw Tuesday, going 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to Washington.

The veteran infielder has started six of the Angels' last 12 contests, but all six have come against left-handed starters. A strict platoon has developed at second base between Pennington and Kaleb Cowart, but the latter is the player to own in fantasy as he resides on the strong side of the platoon.