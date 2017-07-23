Pennington is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox.

Pennington had logged the previous three starts at second base, but that was only because the opposition rolled out left-handed starters in each of those contests. With righty Rick Porcello on the mound for Boston in the series finale, Pennington will give way to Nick Franklin, who is expected to see the bulk of the starts at the keystone on the strong side of a platoon.