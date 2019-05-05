Manager Brad Ausmus said he expects Allen (back) to return from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Allen experienced no complications while completing a bullpen session Saturday, so it appears he'll be ready to come off the IL in the minimum amount of time. Prior to getting shut down, Allen was removed as the Angels' closer following his poor start to the season. The Angels haven't given up on Allen eventually recapturing the job, but Ausmus suggested that the veteran wouldn't immediately get reinstated as the ninth-inning man, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Hansel Robles and Ty Buttrey still look like the best bets for saves among the Los Angeles relievers.