Allen allowed one hit, a two-run home run to Mitch Haniger, prior to being pulled from Sunday's game against the Mariners without recording an out. After the game, manager Brad Ausmus said he isn't worried about Allen, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Allen was called upon to close out the game, but after allowing the home run was pulled without recording an out. While he was only charged with one earned run, this outing was the latest in a series of struggles for Allen, as he's allowed at least one earned run in four consecutive appearances. For now, he remains the Angels closer.