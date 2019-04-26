Allen was placed on the 10-day injured list with a back injury, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Allen had just been removed from the closer job Wednesday, but the issue now appears to be as much about injury as underperformance. The veteran got through his first five outings of the season without allowing a hit, let alone a run, but he has a 13.50 ERa and a 4.00 WHIP over his last six appearances. The unspecified back injury may be partly to blame for that sudden loss of form. It's not yet clear who is expected to replace him as closer, nor is it clear how much time is expected to miss.