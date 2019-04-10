Allen struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his third save of the season in an 11-8 win over the Brewers.

The right-hander is now 3-for-3 in converting save opportunities with a 0.00 ERA and 4:1 K:BB in five innings. Allen is coming off an erratic 2018, but at least for the first couple of weeks of this season, he's providing the Angels with some stability at the back of their bullpen.