Allen worked a perfect ninth inning Monday to record his second save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Brewers.

The right-hander got a little bit lucky -- Jesus Aguilar and Yasmani Grandal both hit the ball hard but right at someone -- but Allen still has yet to give up a hit, much less a run, through four innings. Despite the early statistical success, however, his fastball remains subdued at 91-92 mph. While Allen can still generate whiffs with his knuckle-curve, his increasingly hittable heater is likely to cause him problems moving forward.