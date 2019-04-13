Allen allowed a run but recorded a four-out save with three strikeouts to post his fourth save of the year in a 6-5 victory against the Cubs on Saturday.

That was the first run Allen has allowed all year, and fortunately for him, he entered with a two-run lead. Allen stranded two inherited runners in the eighth and then left two more on in the ninth. Allen is 4-for-4 in save opportunities with a 1.42 ERA, 0.47 WHIP and seven strikeouts in 6.1 innings.