Allen tossed a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his first save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Rangers.

The right-hander's velocity remained unimpressive, as he again sat 91-92 mph with his fastball, but Allen was able to get the job done. The 30-year-old may not be lighting up the radar gun the way he used to, but he'll be locked into ninth-inning duty for the Angels as long as he's reasonably effective.