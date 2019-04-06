Angels' Cody Allen: Rings up first save
Allen tossed a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his first save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Rangers.
The right-hander's velocity remained unimpressive, as he again sat 91-92 mph with his fastball, but Allen was able to get the job done. The 30-year-old may not be lighting up the radar gun the way he used to, but he'll be locked into ninth-inning duty for the Angels as long as he's reasonably effective.
