Allen (back) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Allen landed on the injured list a week ago with a back injury but is reportedly feeling better already. Depending on how Saturday's mound session goes, it sounds like Allen could be ready to return shortly after first eligible, with Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reporting the veteran right-hander could play as soon as the team's upcoming series in Detroit, which begins Tuesday and runs through Thursday. Allen was removed as closer prior to landing on the shelf, so he figures to assume a setup role upon his return.

