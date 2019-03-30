Angels' Cody Allen: Scoreless frame in Angels debut

Allen walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning in a non-save situation during Friday's 6-2 win over the A's.

While it's good to see the right-handed finishing games, Allen sat 91-92 mph with his fastball in the outing, a far cry from even last year's 93.5 mph average, much less the 95 he was hitting earlier in his career. It's not unusual for pitchers to need a few outings early in the season to get fully up to speed, but his velocity is worth keeping an eye on as he settles into his closing gig with the Angels.