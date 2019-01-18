Angels' Cody Allen: Signs deal with Angels

Allen has agreed to a one-year contract with the Angels, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The deal hasn't been made official just yet, but both sides have agreed to the contract in principle and it will become finalized after a physical. Allen posted a 4.70 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over 67.0 innings a season ago with the Indians, and he saw his strikeouts decrease to 80 after punching out 92 batters in 2017. The 30-year-old reliever also gave up a career-worst 11 long balls. Despite struggling through one of the worst seasons of his MLB career, a change of scenery may be just what Allen needs to get back on track.