Angels' Cody Allen: Signs deal with Angels
Allen has agreed to a one-year contract with the Angels, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The deal hasn't been made official just yet, but both sides have agreed to the contract in principle and it will become finalized after a physical. Allen posted a 4.70 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over 67.0 innings a season ago with the Indians, and he saw his strikeouts decrease to 80 after punching out 92 batters in 2017. The 30-year-old reliever also gave up a career-worst 11 long balls. Despite struggling through one of the worst seasons of his MLB career, a change of scenery may be just what Allen needs to get back on track.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
Who are the prospects worth knowing in Fantasy Baseball? Scott White shares his top 100, taking...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...