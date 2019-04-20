Allen (0-2) allowed two solo home runs and a walk while failing to record an out in Friday's loss to the Mariners.

Allen allowed back-to-back homers to Tim Beckham and Omar Narvaez, and this comes on the heels of Allen giving up a run on two hits and a walk in the series opener Thursday. The right-hander got off to a strong start with his new club and he still hasn't blown a save chance, but these recent shaky performances from Allen give setup man Ty Buttrey (0.00 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 12:1 K:BB) added appeal as a speculative pickup.