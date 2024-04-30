Tucker went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in a 6-5 victory versus Philadelphia on Monday.

Tucker was called up to the big club Monday afternoon and batted seventh while working as the Angels' DH. The 27-year-old made a tangible impact in his team debut, walking and stealing a base in his first plate appearance, then tying the game with a run-scoring single in the sixth inning. It's unclear how often Tucker will be in the lineup since he doesn't have an obvious path to everyday playing time.