Crow was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list for an undisclosed reason Friday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Crow was sent to Double-A Rochester ahead of the regular season and posted a 1.88 ERA, 31:6 K:BB and 0.63 WHIP in 24 innings over his first four starts of the year. It's unclear what injury he's dealing with or how long he'll be sidelined.