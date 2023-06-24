Crow (undisclosed) was acquired by the Mets on Friday in the trade for Eduardo Escobar.

Crow has not been able to pitch for Double-A Rocket City since the end of April because of an undisclosed injury, but he had a 1.88 ERA in four starts with a 31:6 K:BB prior to being placed on the 7-day injured list. The right-hander was drafted in the 19th round out of Kennesaw State by the Angels in 2019, and he has a chance to develop into a rotation option thanks to a five-pitch mix and the ability to land those pitches for strikes.