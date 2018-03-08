Angels' Colin Walsh: Competing for roster spot
Walsh hit his third home run of the spring in his lone at-bat as a pinch hitter in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers.
The non-roster invite has gotten off to a hot start this spring (8-for-19 with three homers and eight RBI), putting him in a position to win one of the Angels' final spots on the 25-man roster, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Walsh is a switch-hitter who can play every spot on the infield in addition to left field in a pinch. He doesn't provide much in terms of power or speed, but his ability to get on base (21.0 percent walk rate across two minor league levels in 2017) makes him a candidate to earn a bench role out of camp.
