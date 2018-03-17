Angels' Colin Walsh: Heads to minor-league camp
The Angels reassigned Walsh to minor-league camp Friday.
Walsh was competing for an Opening Day roster spot with a .290 batting average and .934 OPS in 31 at-bats. The switch-hitting 28-year-old should serve as infield depth for the Angels at Triple-A Salt Lake, assuming he remains with the organization.
