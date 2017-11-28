Walsh agreed to a minor-league contract with the Angels on Tuesday, according to his personal Twitter account.

Walsh split time with the Diamondbacks and Astros last season, hitting a combined .256/.413/.435 with 12 homers in 102 games with respective Double- and Triple-A affiliates. While the 28-year-old owns a respectable .274/.397/.421 triple-slash across eight minor-league seasons, he struggled mightily in his only major-league stint, hitting just .085/.317/.106 with 22 strikeouts in 63 plate appearances for the Brewers in 2016. He could compete for an Opening Day utility role.