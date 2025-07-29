Brogdon (2-1) picked up the win over the Rangers on Monday, allowing one run on two hits with out strikeout over 1.1 innings in relief.

Starter Jack Kochanowicz gave the Angels just 4.2 frames, and Brogdon was summoned from the bullpen with two outs and runners on second and third in the fifth. Brogdon struck out Joc Pederson to end the inning, but he gave up a solo shot to Josh Jung in the following frame. Nonetheless, the righty reliever was credited with the win as the Angels held on for the victory. Brogdon has worked primarily in middle relief this season, posting a 4.40 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 26:12 K:BB over 30.2 innings spanning 29 appearances while notching two holds and zero saves.