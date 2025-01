The Angels signed Brogdon to a minor-league contract Wednesday, Taylor Blake Ward of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Brogdon made a total of just 18 appearances between the majors and minors in 2024 due to a foot injury, although he ended the season healthy. The righty reliever flashed some bat-missing ability with the Phillies from 2020 to 2022 with a 25.1 percent strikeout rate.