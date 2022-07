Criswell (shoulder) was claimed off waivers by the Rays and optioned to Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Criswell has been out all year while recovering from shoulder inflammation, and the Angels evidently didn't have a spot available for him now that he's healthy. He posted a 3.50 ERA and 24:4 K:BB across 18 rehab innings but will remain in the minors for now.