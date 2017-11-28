Casali signed a minor-league deal with the Angels that includes an invite to spring training, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

He elected free agency after the Rays removed him from the 40-man roster this offseason. Casali has a career .199/.285/.385 slash line with 19 home runs and a 30.5 percent strikeout rate in 466 MLB plate appearances, although his defense behind the dish grades out well. Martin Maldonado is the clear starter in Anaheim, but Casali will be able to compete with Juan Graterol and Carlos Perez for a shot to be the backup this spring.