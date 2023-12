Snelton signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Tuesday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Snelton has the unenviable distinction of being the Angels' first signing in the post-Shohei Ohtani era. The 31-year-old spent all of the 2023 season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the Yankees organization, posting a 7.50 ERA and 48:42 K:BB over 36 innings. He last appeared in the majors in 2018.