The Angels signed Hudson to a minor-league contract Monday, Aram Leighton of Just Baseball reports.

Hudson posted an ugly 6.17 ERA in 18 starts this past season for the Rockies. The 30-year-old holds a 5.08 ERA and 1.53 WHIP since the start of the 2022 season and seems likely to begin the 2025 campaign as rotation depth at Triple-A Salt Lake.