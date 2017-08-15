Play

Magnifico cleared waivers and was outrighted off the 40-man roster.

Magnifico will stay with the organization after the move, continuing his role with Triple-A Mobile. He only recorded one out, which was a kickout, with the Angels this season and also walked two.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast