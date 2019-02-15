Jennings signed a minor-league deal with the Angels that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Jennings posted a 3.22 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 72 appearances with the Brewers in 2018, but the team declined to tender him a contract and he subsequently hit free agency. The 31-year-old is likely to serve as a left-handed specialist as he allowed a .320/.399/.528 slash line to right-handed hitters in 2018, though his career splits aren't quite so extreme.