Angels' Daniel Hudson: Reaches deal with Angels
Hudson (forearm) signed a minor-league deal with the Angels on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The contract will pay Hudson $1.5 million if he makes the roster, with another $1.5 million available in incentives. The veteran has recorded a 3.99 ERA over the course of his nine-year career and posted a 4.11 ERA in 46 innings for the Dodgers last season. A forearm issue cost him most of the last two months of the season.
