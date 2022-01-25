Ponce de Leon signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Tuesday.
Ponce de Leon recorded a 3.31 ERA in 12 starts and 12 relief appearances across his first two MLB campaigns (2018 and 2019), but he's been unable to get back to that level since then. Over the last two seasons, he owns a 5.59 ERA in 66 innings of work. He could potentially enter the Angels' rotation at some point this year if he proves he's back to somewhere close to his previous form, but the fact that he was stuck settling for a minor-league deal indicates that teams don't have particularly high expectations for him.
