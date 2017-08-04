Angels' Daniel Wright: Returns to majors
Wright was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.
He will join the big club for the sixth time this season, replacing outfielder Ramon Flores on the active roster. Wright made just one appearance in each of his previous five stints, and it could be another short stay, as the team will need to clear room on both the 40-man and active rosters for Tyler Skaggs (oblique) on Saturday.
