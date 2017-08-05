Wright was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

It was indeed another short stay for Wright, who has bounced back and forth between the minors and majors six times already this season. He was sent down to clear a spot for Saturday's starter, Tyler Skaggs, but Wright figures to be on the short list of candidates for recall the next time the Angels need a fresh arm.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast