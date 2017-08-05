Angels' Daniel Wright: Sent down Saturday
Wright was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
It was indeed another short stay for Wright, who has bounced back and forth between the minors and majors six times already this season. He was sent down to clear a spot for Saturday's starter, Tyler Skaggs, but Wright figures to be on the short list of candidates for recall the next time the Angels need a fresh arm.
