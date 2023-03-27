Fletcher (abdomen) is listed as an available bench option for Monday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The Angels haven't confirmed whether Fletcher will make an appearance in the first game of their two-game Freeway Series with the Dodgers to close out spring training, but the 28-year-old's inclusion on the lineup card is an indication that he should be good to go for Thursday's season opener in Oakland. Fletcher, who was scratched ahead of Saturday's game against the Cubs with abdominal tightness, is batting .227 over 22 at-bats this spring.