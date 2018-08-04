Angels' David Fletcher: Collects 13th RBI
Fletcher went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Friday in a 7-4 win over Cleveland.
Fletcher smacked a ground-rule double to right field in the eighth inning to score Shohei Othani and take the lead, 4-3. Fletcher hasn't shown much power at the dish in 2018, hitting one homer and driving in 13 over his first 41 games, but he's managed to maintain a .277 average.
