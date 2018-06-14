Fletcher started at third base and went 3-for-4 with a triple and a pair of RBI in Wednesday's loss to Seattle.

It was quite the debut for the 24-year-old infielder, who made a heads-up defensive play to preserve a run in the seventh inning in addition to his contributions at the plate. Fletcher earned his promotion to the majors after slashing .350/.394/.559 with six homers and seven steals in 58 games with Triple-A Salt Lake this season, a drastic improvement from the .254/.285/.322 line he produced in 47 games at the same level last year. The Angels are dealing with several injuries to key contributors in their lineup, so the rookie may have earned a regular role with the club in the interim.