Angels' David Fletcher: Collects three hits in debut
Fletcher started at third base and went 3-for-4 with a triple and a pair of RBI in Wednesday's loss to Seattle.
It was quite the debut for the 24-year-old infielder, who made a heads-up defensive play to preserve a run in the seventh inning in addition to his contributions at the plate. Fletcher earned his promotion to the majors after slashing .350/.394/.559 with six homers and seven steals in 58 games with Triple-A Salt Lake this season, a drastic improvement from the .254/.285/.322 line he produced in 47 games at the same level last year. The Angels are dealing with several injuries to key contributors in their lineup, so the rookie may have earned a regular role with the club in the interim.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.