Fletcher batted ninth and went 2-for-4 in Saturday's 7-0 loss to Houston.

Fletcher got the start against a righty due to Albert Pujols' (knee) absence from the lineup, with Luis Valbuena sliding over to cover first base. Fletcher was situated on the short-side of a platoon at the hot corner prior to Pujols' placement on the disabled list, and he figures to resume that role once the veteran first baseman is activated, which could be as soon as Monday.

