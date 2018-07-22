Angels' David Fletcher: Collects two hits Saturday
Fletcher batted ninth and went 2-for-4 in Saturday's 7-0 loss to Houston.
Fletcher got the start against a righty due to Albert Pujols' (knee) absence from the lineup, with Luis Valbuena sliding over to cover first base. Fletcher was situated on the short-side of a platoon at the hot corner prior to Pujols' placement on the disabled list, and he figures to resume that role once the veteran first baseman is activated, which could be as soon as Monday.
More News
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Hits first major-league homer•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Sitting on short side of platoon at third•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Out again Saturday•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Leads off Tuesday•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Settling in as primary third baseman•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...