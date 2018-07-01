Fletcher went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Orioles.

Getting the start at third base and hitting ninth, Fletcher pushed his slash line to .324/.378/.412 through his first 37 big-league plate appearances. With Zack Cozart (shoulder) done for the year, Fletcher will split time at the hot corner with Luis Valbuena and potentially Kaleb Cowart for now, but given his .953 OPS for Triple-A Salt Lake in 58 games this year, the 24-year-old might be able to wrest away a majority of the starts if he continues to string together hits.