Angels' David Fletcher: Drives in two in win over O's
Fletcher went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Orioles.
Getting the start at third base and hitting ninth, Fletcher pushed his slash line to .324/.378/.412 through his first 37 big-league plate appearances. With Zack Cozart (shoulder) done for the year, Fletcher will split time at the hot corner with Luis Valbuena and potentially Kaleb Cowart for now, but given his .953 OPS for Triple-A Salt Lake in 58 games this year, the 24-year-old might be able to wrest away a majority of the starts if he continues to string together hits.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...