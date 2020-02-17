Angels' David Fletcher: Expanding role to outfield
Fletcher could experience increased playing time in right field this season, according to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register.
With the Angels' offseason additions of Anthony Rendon and Tommy La Stella, it is likely that Fletcher be forced to play the outfield more often. "The challenge is that I like Fletcher on the field as much as possible. The fact that David is versatile to play different positions is going to matter," said manager Joe Maddon. Right fielder Brian Goodwin hits left-handed but has reverse splits, with a significantly higher career OPS against southpaws compared to righties, so it's possible Fletcher begins the year in a platoon role alongside Goodwin. The 25-year-old will look to build upon a productive .290/.350/.384 slashline with 83 runs scored in 653 plate appearances in 2019
