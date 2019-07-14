Angels' David Fletcher: Eyeing fifth straight multi-hit game
Fletcher will start at shortstop and bat leadoff Sunday against the Mariners, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Fletcher will draw his 15th start of the season at shortstop while the Angels' normal option at the position, Andrelton Simmons, receives the day off. Whether he's been deployed in left field, shortstop, second base or third base this season, Fletcher has displayed an elite hit tool, batting .302 while striking out in only 27 of his 340 plate appearances (7.9 percent). He's been especially dialed in lately, as Fletcher will be riding a four-game multi-hit streak into the series finale.
