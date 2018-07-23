Angels' David Fletcher: Goes 3-for-5 in win
Fletcher went 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBI to help the Angels to a 14-5 romp over Houston on Friday.
It was the second straight multi-hit game for the 24-year-old, who managed to play a part in four of the Angels' 14 runs on the day hitting out of the nine spot in the order. He's hitting .273 over his 88 at-bats this season, but he hasn't provided enough power between his one home run and .364 slugging percentage to have made much of a fantasy impact in his brief time at the big-league level so far.
More News
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Collects two hits Saturday•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Hits first major-league homer•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Sitting on short side of platoon at third•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Out again Saturday•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Leads off Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...