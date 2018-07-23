Fletcher went 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBI to help the Angels to a 14-5 romp over Houston on Friday.

It was the second straight multi-hit game for the 24-year-old, who managed to play a part in four of the Angels' 14 runs on the day hitting out of the nine spot in the order. He's hitting .273 over his 88 at-bats this season, but he hasn't provided enough power between his one home run and .364 slugging percentage to have made much of a fantasy impact in his brief time at the big-league level so far.