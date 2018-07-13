Fletcher went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Thursday against the Mariners.

Fletcher took James Paxton's second pitch of the game deep for his first career home run. His playing time has been cut with the return of Shohei Ohtani, as he now only gets regular playing time on the short side of a platoon at third base. He has flashed limited power through 66 at-bats this season, and with his playing time now lagging, his fantasy value is limited to the deepest of leagues.

