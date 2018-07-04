Fletcher led off and went 1-for-4 in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Mariners.

Fletcher has recently taken over as the Halos' primary option at the hot corner, starting six of the club's last seven contests. Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani's (elbow) return from the disabled list could complicate that situation, effectively pushing Albert Pujols back to first base and creating a possible platoon at third between Luis Valbuena and Fletcher. The rookie has performed adequately through his first 44 games (.317/.364/.390), so there is a chance that he has done enough to avoid falling on the short side of a platoon. The Angels are scheduled to take on three right-handed starters over their next four games, which will provide a clearer picture regarding Fletcher's role moving forward.