Fletcher left Sunday's game against the Mariners with an apparent ankle injury, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Fletcher appeared to tweak his ankle while trying to beat out an infield single in the bottom of the third inning, but he remained in the field to begin the fourth inning. However, he was replaced by Luis Rengifo at second base in the fifth. Fletcher had played every inning this season prior to his exit, and it's unclear whether he'll miss additional time.
