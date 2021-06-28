Fletcher went 2-for-5 and scored a run while batting leadoff in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Rays.

Prior to Sunday, Fletcher had slotted into the nine spot in the lineup in each game he played since May 15. Manager Joe Maddon decided to move him back up to the leadoff spot in the wake of Justin Upton's (back) recent move to the injured list and Fletcher's recent hot stretch. With his two hits Sunday, the versatile Fletcher extended his current hit streak to 12 games, during which he is batting .488 (21-for-43) with five doubles, nine runs and seven RBI. The torrid stretch has pushed his average up to .291 on the season, and Fletcher could stick in the leadoff spot as long as he continues hitting.