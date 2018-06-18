Fletcher came off the bench Sunday, going 0-for-1 in a 6-5 loss to the Athletics.

After his three-hit debut Wednesday, Fletcher has started just one of the Halos' last three contests. He appears to have settled on the short side of a platoon with Jose Miguel Fernandez, with Luis Valbuena getting the start at either first or third base depending on whether the opposing starter is a righty or a lefty. This situation isn't ideal for Fletcher's fantasy value, and he will likely see his role diminish further when Zack Cozart (hamstring) returns from what should be a brief disabled list stint.